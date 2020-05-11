Quiz

Quiz: 1958 Football World Cup

The sixth FIFA World Cup was held in Sweden in 1958. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz.

11 May, 2020 16:24 IST

The beginning of an era - the 1958 Brazilian World Cup squad   -  The Hindu Archives

1.All four United Kingdom home nations – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – played the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. How many made it past the group stage?
2.How many wins did the four United Kingdom home nations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales collectively register in the group stage of the 1958 World Cup? (Note: All four were placed in different groups, hence they played 12 games, with an additional 13th being a playoff game.)
3.Mexico scored its first-ever World Cup point in its drawn game with Wales in the group stage of the 1958 tournament. How many consecutive games had Mexico lost in the previous World Cups till then?
4.When Brazil played England at the 1958 World Cup, it was the...
5.The 1958 World Cup is...
6.Who became the oldest player to score in a World Cup final at the 1958 tournament?
7.Following the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, the Hungarian national team lost most of its best players, who fled the country. Only three players from the 1954 World Cup runner-up squad played four years later. How many of the three scored in 1958?
8.Just Fontaine, Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Grzegorz Lato, Davor Suker, Miroslav Klose, ......... Fill in the blank.