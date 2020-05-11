Quiz Quiz: 1958 Football World Cup The sixth FIFA World Cup was held in Sweden in 1958. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz. Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 16:24 IST The beginning of an era - the 1958 Brazilian World Cup squad - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 16:24 IST 1.All four United Kingdom home nations – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – played the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. How many made it past the group stage? Two Northern Ireland and Wales made it to the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by France and Brazil, respectively. One Northern Ireland and Wales made it to the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by France and Brazil, respectively. None Northern Ireland and Wales made it to the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by France and Brazil, respectively. 2.How many wins did the four United Kingdom home nations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales collectively register in the group stage of the 1958 World Cup? (Note: All four were placed in different groups, hence they played 12 games, with an additional 13th being a playoff game.) One England and Wales each had three draws. Scotland drew once and lost twice. Northern Ireland beat Czechoslovakia 1-0 thanks to Wilbur Cush’s solitary goal, then it had an additional win when it beat Czechoslovakia in the playoff for second spot in Group 1. Two England and Wales each had three draws. Scotland drew once and lost twice. Northern Ireland beat Czechoslovakia 1-0 thanks to Wilbur Cush’s solitary goal, then it had an additional win when it beat Czechoslovakia in the playoff for second spot in Group 1. Three England and Wales each had three draws. Scotland drew once and lost twice. Northern Ireland beat Czechoslovakia 1-0 thanks to Wilbur Cush’s solitary goal, then it had an additional win when it beat Czechoslovakia in the playoff for second spot in Group 1. 3.Mexico scored its first-ever World Cup point in its drawn game with Wales in the group stage of the 1958 tournament. How many consecutive games had Mexico lost in the previous World Cups till then? Seven Eight Nine 4.When Brazil played England at the 1958 World Cup, it was the... Most attended game in World Cup history First time Pele played a World Cup match First 0-0 draw in World Cup history 5.The 1958 World Cup is... The only World Cup where the host reached the final stage but did not become champion The only World Cup played in Europe not won by a European team The only World Cup where no former champions played 6.Who became the oldest player to score in a World Cup final at the 1958 tournament? Nils Liedholm of Sweden In the same game, Pele became the youngest goal-scorer in a World Cup final. Vava of Brazil In the same game, Pele became the youngest goal-scorer in a World Cup final. Nilton Santos of Brazilian In the same game, Pele became the youngest goal-scorer in a World Cup final. 7.Following the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, the Hungarian national team lost most of its best players, who fled the country. Only three players from the 1954 World Cup runner-up squad played four years later. How many of the three scored in 1958? None Jozsef Bozsik scored in a 1-1 draw with Wales in the group stage. One Jozsef Bozsik scored in a 1-1 draw with Wales in the group stage. Three Jozsef Bozsik scored in a 1-1 draw with Wales in the group stage. 8.Just Fontaine, Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Grzegorz Lato, Davor Suker, Miroslav Klose, ......... Fill in the blank. James Rodriguez When each was the top-scorer at a single World Cup, their team placed third in the tournament. Harry Kane When each was the top-scorer at a single World Cup, their team placed third in the tournament. Thomas Muller When each was the top-scorer at a single World Cup, their team placed third in the tournament.