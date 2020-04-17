Quiz

Quiz: Obscure sports in the Olympics

How well do you know about little-known sports that have featured in the Olympics? Find out with our quiz.

17 April, 2020 12:02 IST

Sumo will be a demonstration event at the upcoming Tokyo Games. - AFP

1.Which of these disciplines was part of the Olympics from 1900 to 1920, and has not been included since?
2.Which of these aquatic disciplines was part of only the 1904 Olympic programme?
3.Which of these disciplines was a demonstration event at the 1936 Olympics but failed to make the transition to full sport after?
4.Two of these disciplines featured in four Olympic Games. Which one featured in just two?
5.Which is these racquet sports was not part of the 1908 Olympics?
6.Kabaddi was once an Olympic demonstration sport. When?
7.Sumo will be demonstration event at the upcoming Tokyo Games? But when did the Olympics last feature demonstration events?
8.Which of these sports at the Olympics did not involve live animals?