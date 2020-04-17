Quiz Quiz: Obscure sports in the Olympics How well do you know about little-known sports that have featured in the Olympics? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 17 April, 2020 12:02 IST Sumo will be a demonstration event at the upcoming Tokyo Games. - AFP Team Sportstar 17 April, 2020 12:02 IST 1.Which of these disciplines was part of the Olympics from 1900 to 1920, and has not been included since? Tug of War Korfball Croquet 2.Which of these aquatic disciplines was part of only the 1904 Olympic programme? Plain high diving 10m platform diving Plunge for distance 3.Which of these disciplines was a demonstration event at the 1936 Olympics but failed to make the transition to full sport after? Surfing Gliding Aquaplaning 4.Two of these disciplines featured in four Olympic Games. Which one featured in just two? Standing triple jump Standing long jump Standing high jump 5.Which is these racquet sports was not part of the 1908 Olympics? Rackets Jeu de paume Longue paume 6.Kabaddi was once an Olympic demonstration sport. When? 1948 1936 1928 7.Sumo will be demonstration event at the upcoming Tokyo Games? But when did the Olympics last feature demonstration events? 1984 1988 1992 8.Which of these sports at the Olympics did not involve live animals? Running deer shooting in 1908 Pigeon shooting in 1900 Hacks and hunter in 1900