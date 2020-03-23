Quiz Quiz: Teenage prodigies and record-setters Over the years, several youngsters have made an indelible impression in their respective sports. Do you know them all? Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 10:49 IST Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona aged just 16. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 10:49 IST 1.At 15 years and 285 days, who was the youngest winner of a Grand Slam singles title in tennis? Lottie Dod, Wimbledon 1887 Lottie Dod won five Wimbledon championships between 1887 and 1893. Later, she also took part in winter sports, archery, field hockey and golf. Martina Hingis, Australian Open 1997 Lottie Dod won five Wimbledon championships between 1887 and 1893. Later, she also took part in winter sports, archery, field hockey and golf. Rafael Nadal, French Open 2005 Lottie Dod won five Wimbledon championships between 1887 and 1893. Later, she also took part in winter sports, archery, field hockey and golf. 2.Who was the youngest footballer to score a goal in a men's World Cup final? Mario Kempes At 17 years and 239 days old, Brazil's Pele scored against Wales in the 1958 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe At 17 years and 239 days old, Brazil's Pele scored against Wales in the 1958 World Cup. Pele At 17 years and 239 days old, Brazil's Pele scored against Wales in the 1958 World Cup. 3.Who is the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket? Alok Kapali Naseem Shah, 16, became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2020. Naseem Shah Naseem Shah, 16, became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2020. Hugh Trumble Naseem Shah, 16, became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2020. 4.Who was the youngest Formula One World Drivers' Champion? Fernando Alonso At the age of 23, Sebastian Vettel won the 2010 World Drivers' Championship while driving for Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton At the age of 23, Sebastian Vettel won the 2010 World Drivers' Championship while driving for Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel At the age of 23, Sebastian Vettel won the 2010 World Drivers' Championship while driving for Red Bull. 5.Who was the youngest 100m champion at the Olympic Games? Betty Robinson, 1928 American Betty Robinson was the first-ever women's Olympic champion in 100ms at the Amsterdam Games. She was 16. Katura Marae, 2004 American Betty Robinson was the first-ever women's Olympic champion in 100ms at the Amsterdam Games. She was 16. Reggie Walker, 1908 American Betty Robinson was the first-ever women's Olympic champion in 100ms at the Amsterdam Games. She was 16. 6.Who was the youngest person to reach the peak of Mt Everest? Malavath Purna American Jordan Romero was 13-years-old when he scaled the Mount Everest in 2010. Jordan Romero American Jordan Romero was 13-years-old when he scaled the Mount Everest in 2010. Akash Chadda American Jordan Romero was 13-years-old when he scaled the Mount Everest in 2010. 7.Who was the youngest winner of the men's singles title at the All England Championships badminton? Prakash Padukone, 1980 Indonesia's Rudy Hartono won the men's singles title at the All England Championships by beating Malaysia's Tan Aik Huang. Hartono was just 18-years-old in 1968. Svend Pri, 1975 Indonesia's Rudy Hartono won the men's singles title at the All England Championships by beating Malaysia's Tan Aik Huang. Hartono was just 18-years-old in 1968. Rudy Hartono, 1968 Indonesia's Rudy Hartono won the men's singles title at the All England Championships by beating Malaysia's Tan Aik Huang. Hartono was just 18-years-old in 1968. 8.Who was the youngest centurion and double centurion across formats in international cricket? Heather Knight At 16 years and 205 days, and 19 years and 254 days, Mithali Raj holds the record for the youngest centurion in ODIs and Tests, respectively. Mithali Raj At 16 years and 205 days, and 19 years and 254 days, Mithali Raj holds the record for the youngest centurion in ODIs and Tests, respectively. Vinod Kambli At 16 years and 205 days, and 19 years and 254 days, Mithali Raj holds the record for the youngest centurion in ODIs and Tests, respectively.