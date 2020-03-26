Quiz Quiz: Multi-disciple sportspersons Over the years, several athletes have played multiple sports and some have even excelled at those. Can you identify them? Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 10:29 IST Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has also represented the country internationally in chess. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 10:29 IST 1.Which of these cricketers represented England in both cricket and football and equalled the then-world record in the long jump? C. B. Fry C. B. Fry represented England at both cricket and football, made an FA Cup final appearance for Southampton and broke the British long-jump record - equalling the then-world record. Albert Alderman C. B. Fry represented England at both cricket and football, made an FA Cup final appearance for Southampton and broke the British long-jump record - equalling the then-world record. Johnny Douglas C. B. Fry represented England at both cricket and football, made an FA Cup final appearance for Southampton and broke the British long-jump record - equalling the then-world record. 2.All these three pairs of brothers played cricket for England. But one pair also played football for Arsenal. Which? Ernest and Johnny Tyldesley Leslie Compton played as a centre-half while Denis Compton played as a left-back/left midfielder. Denis and Leslie Compton Leslie Compton played as a centre-half while Denis Compton played as a left-back/left midfielder. Adam and Ben Hollioake Leslie Compton played as a centre-half while Denis Compton played as a left-back/left midfielder. 3.Only one man has been world champion in the top class of both four-wheel as well as two-well motor racing. Who? Jochen Rindt John Surtees was a four-time 500 cc motorcycle world champion – winning that title in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960 – and then became the Formula One world champion in 1964. John Surtees John Surtees was a four-time 500 cc motorcycle world champion – winning that title in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960 – and then became the Formula One world champion in 1964. Alberto Ascari John Surtees was a four-time 500 cc motorcycle world champion – winning that title in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960 – and then became the Formula One world champion in 1964. 4.Which of these sportspersons won five gold medals in swimming as well as a bronze in water polo at the Olympics? Johnny Weissmuller Besides being an American competition swimmer, Johnny Weissmuller was also an actor who is well known from his Tarzan films of the 1930s and 1940s. Dawn Fraser Besides being an American competition swimmer, Johnny Weissmuller was also an actor who is well known from his Tarzan films of the 1930s and 1940s. Mark Spitz Besides being an American competition swimmer, Johnny Weissmuller was also an actor who is well known from his Tarzan films of the 1930s and 1940s. 5.Which of these disgraced athletes won Olympic gold medals as well as a US NCAA basketball championship? Alvin Harrison Marion Jones won three gold medals and two bronze medals at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, which were taken away after admitting to steroid use. Marion Jones Marion Jones won three gold medals and two bronze medals at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, which were taken away after admitting to steroid use. Tim Montgomery Marion Jones won three gold medals and two bronze medals at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, which were taken away after admitting to steroid use. 6.Which of these Indian international footballers also played first-class cricket for Bengal? P. K. Banerjee Chuni Goswami played for football for the Indian national team and Mohun Bagan and cricket for Bengal. Chuni Goswami Chuni Goswami played for football for the Indian national team and Mohun Bagan and cricket for Bengal. Subhash Bhowmick Chuni Goswami played for football for the Indian national team and Mohun Bagan and cricket for Bengal. 7.Which of these sportspersons won a silver medal in archery at the Olympics, represented her country in hockey, won multiple tennis Grand Slam titles and was an amateur golf champion? Blanche Bingley Hillyard Lottie Dod won the Wimbledon singles title five times, golf's British Ladies Amateur, played for the England women's field hockey team, and won a silver medal at the 1908 Summer Olympics in archery. Margaret Court Lottie Dod won the Wimbledon singles title five times, golf's British Ladies Amateur, played for the England women's field hockey team, and won a silver medal at the 1908 Summer Olympics in archery. Lottie Dod Lottie Dod won the Wimbledon singles title five times, golf's British Ladies Amateur, played for the England women's field hockey team, and won a silver medal at the 1908 Summer Olympics in archery. 8.Which of these athletes was part of both the NBA and NFL drafts the same year he won his first medal at the Olympics? Linford Christie Carl Lewis was drafted in the 10th round of the 1984 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls but did not play a game in the NBA. He was also drafted in the 12th round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys but was not signed. Carl Lewis Carl Lewis was drafted in the 10th round of the 1984 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls but did not play a game in the NBA. He was also drafted in the 12th round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys but was not signed. Bob Hayes Carl Lewis was drafted in the 10th round of the 1984 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls but did not play a game in the NBA. 