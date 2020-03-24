Quiz Quiz: Sports and families Over the years, many athletes have competed -- and left their mark -- as families. How well do you know them? Team Sportstar 24 March, 2020 12:28 IST Venus Williams and Serena Williams. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 March, 2020 12:28 IST 1.Guti played as an attacking midfielder and playmaker for Real Madrid from 1995 to 2010. A cousin of his is currently part of the squad of the newly crowned Indian Super League champion. Who? Javi Hernandez Like Guti, Javi Hernandez also graduated from the Real Madrid youth academy. Edu Garcia Like Guti, Javi Hernandez also graduated from the Real Madrid youth academy. Sousa Mandi Like Guti, Javi Hernandez also graduated from the Real Madrid youth academy. 2.How many father-son duos have raced in Formula One? 7 Graham and Damon Hill were the first father-son pair to race in Formula One. 12 Graham and Damon Hill were the first father-son pair to race in Formula One. 13 Graham and Damon Hill were the first father-son pair to race in Formula One. 3.Which set of siblings has won the most Olympic gold medals in history? Al Joyner and Jackie Joyner-Kersee The Nadis won six in fencing, the Williams five in tennis, the Joyners four in athletics. (Note: Team gold medals count once each, not multiple times for each sibling.) Venus and Serena Williams The Nadis won six in fencing, the Williams five in tennis, the Joyners four in athletics. (Note: Team gold medals count once each, not multiple times for each sibling.) Nedo and Aldo Nadi The Nadis won six in fencing, the Williams five in tennis, the Joyners four in athletics. (Note: Team gold medals count once each, not multiple times for each sibling.) 4.Which is the only father-son pair to score centuries on Test debut? Geoff and Shaun Marsh Lala scored 118 against England in Mumbai in 1933, Surinder scored 124 against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976. Lala and Surinder Amarnath Lala scored 118 against England in Mumbai in 1933, Surinder scored 124 against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976. Lance and Chris Cairns Lala scored 118 against England in Mumbai in 1933, Surinder scored 124 against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976. 5.Three Maleeva sisters reached the top 10 in the world in singles tennis in the 1980s and ’90s. Who reached the highest rank? Manuela Manuela 3, Katerina 6, Magdalena 4 Katerina Manuela 3, Katerina 6, Magdalena 4 Magdalena Manuela 3, Katerina 6, Magdalena 4 6.Three of the Waugh brothers turned out for New South Wales in Australian first-class cricket? Steve, Mark and... Austin Dean only featured in one First Class game in his career. Danny Dean only featured in one First Class game in his career. Dean Dean only featured in one First Class game in his career. 7.The following three pairs of relatives played international cricket for their country. Which is not a pair of siblings? Nathan and Lisa Astle Alyssa, who is a five-time World T20 champion, is Ian's niece. Ian played 119 Tests and 168 ODIs for Australia. Ian and Alyssa Healy Alyssa, who is a five-time World T20 champion, is Ian's niece. Ian played 119 Tests and 168 ODIs for Australia. Terry and Denise Alderman Alyssa, who is a five-time World T20 champion, is Ian's niece. Ian played 119 Tests and 168 ODIs for Australia. 8.Venus and Serena Williams have played 23 doubles finals together on the WTA tour. How many have they lost? 1 The Williams sisters lost in the 1999 San Diego final to Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu. 0 The Williams sisters lost in the 1999 San Diego final to Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu. 7 The Williams sisters lost in the 1999 San Diego final to Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu.