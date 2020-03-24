Quiz

Quiz: Sports and families

Over the years, many athletes have competed -- and left their mark -- as families. How well do you know them?

24 March, 2020 12:28 IST

1.Guti played as an attacking midfielder and playmaker for Real Madrid from 1995 to 2010. A cousin of his is currently part of the squad of the newly crowned Indian Super League champion. Who?
2.How many father-son duos have raced in Formula One?
3.Which set of siblings has won the most Olympic gold medals in history?
4.Which is the only father-son pair to score centuries on Test debut?
5.Three Maleeva sisters reached the top 10 in the world in singles tennis in the 1980s and ’90s. Who reached the highest rank?
6.Three of the Waugh brothers turned out for New South Wales in Australian first-class cricket? Steve, Mark and...
7.The following three pairs of relatives played international cricket for their country. Which is not a pair of siblings?
8.Venus and Serena Williams have played 23 doubles finals together on the WTA tour. How many have they lost?