Quiz Quiz: Sports and films Team Sportstar 25 March, 2020 12:02 IST Sylvester Stallone playing the role of Rocky Balboa. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 March, 2020 12:02 IST 1.Eight films so far have been made in the Rocky franchise – Rocky I-V, Rocky Balboa and Creed I-II. Which is the highest-grossing of the eight globally? Rocky IV Rocky Creed 2.In the film 'Remember the Titans', based on the story of a coach in attempting to integrate a high school in Virginia in 1971 at a time of desegregation, actor Ryan Hurst plays Gerry Bertier, who was paralysed from the waist down in an accident towards the end of their American college football season. Bertier didn’t let his disability hold him back, and he played a number of wheelchair sports. In what event did he win a Paralympics gold medal? Discus throw Javelin throw Shot put 3.Which sports film features a spoof longest match in tennis history played between two characters based on legends of the game Björn Borg and John McEnroe? 7 Days in Hell (2015) The Break (1995) Unmatched (2010) 4.Which film, whose title refers to a term in surfing, features an undercover FBI agent tasked with investigating a group of bank robbers, and who then develops a complex relationship with their leader? Drift (2013) Point Break (1991) Blue Crush (2002) 5.Which of these films is not based on the Israeli government’s secret retaliation against the Palestine Liberation Organization after the massacre at the 1972 Summer Olympics? One Day in September (1999) Munich (2005) 16 Days of Glory (1986) 6.In the 2005 film The World’s Fastest Indian, what is the nationality of the main character? Indian American New Zealander 7.Which film is about a small-time cricketer who needs to spend Rs30 crore in one day in order to inherit Rs300 crore from his grandfather? Awwal Number Bhoolbal Maalamaal 8.What is the name of the club that Uttam Kumar’s brother plays for in the Bengali film Dhanyee Meye? Sardamangala Hardbhanga Club East Bengal