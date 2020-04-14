Quiz

Quiz: Sporting records

Today's quiz is about the various records that were set across sports. How well can you crack the trivia?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2020 15:10 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored one hundred international centuries.   -  Getty Images

1.Which athlete held three different world records in the same event on the same day in July 2017?
2.Who set a pole vault world record by clearing 6.18 metres at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in February 2020?
3.In the 1984 Olympic Games, who became the first woman to run under 11 seconds in the women’s 100 metres?
4.Which runner broke the half marathon world record by 20 seconds earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates?
5.In 2016, who set the NBA record for most points scored in an overtime period with 17 points?
6.Which cricketer hit 17 sixes - the most in a one-day international innings - on his way to a century at the 2019 Cricket World Cup?
7.Which javelin thrower threw a world record of 98.48 metres, which remains the best men’s throw under the current specifications for javelin used?
8.Which footballer has made the most appearances in the UEFA Champions League (formerly European Cup)?