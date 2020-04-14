Quiz Quiz: Sporting records Today's quiz is about the various records that were set across sports. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 14 April, 2020 15:10 IST Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored one hundred international centuries. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 April, 2020 15:10 IST 1.Which athlete held three different world records in the same event on the same day in July 2017? Caster Semenya The Brit broke his own world record in the 50 metres breaststroke Adam Peaty The Brit broke his own world record in the 50 metres breaststroke Mo Farah The Brit broke his own world record in the 50 metres breaststroke 2.Who set a pole vault world record by clearing 6.18 metres at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in February 2020? Armand Duplantis Renaud Lavillenie Sam Kendricks 3.In the 1984 Olympic Games, who became the first woman to run under 11 seconds in the women’s 100 metres? Marita Koch Marlies Gohr Evelyn Ashford 4.Which runner broke the half marathon world record by 20 seconds earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates? Ababel Yeshaneh Joyciline Jepkosgei Brigid Kosgei 5.In 2016, who set the NBA record for most points scored in an overtime period with 17 points? LeBron James Stephen Curry Gilbert Arenas 6.Which cricketer hit 17 sixes - the most in a one-day international innings - on his way to a century at the 2019 Cricket World Cup? Eoin Morgan Chris Gayle Rohit Sharma 7.Which javelin thrower threw a world record of 98.48 metres, which remains the best men’s throw under the current specifications for javelin used? Jan Zelezny Steve Backley Patrik Boden 8.Which footballer has made the most appearances in the UEFA Champions League (formerly European Cup)? Ryan Giggs Iker Casillas Clarence Seedorf