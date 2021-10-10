Quiz Quiz: India at T20 Word Cup How well do you know India's record at the T20 World Cup? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 19:17 IST India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 19:17 IST 1.What is India’s lowest total at the T20 World Cup? 72 India’s 79 all out against New Zealand in 2016 at Nagpur is its lowest score at the T20 megaevent. 79 India’s 79 all out against New Zealand in 2016 at Nagpur is its lowest score at the T20 megaevent. 83 India’s 79 all out against New Zealand in 2016 at Nagpur is its lowest score at the T20 megaevent. 2.Which Indian has scored the most number of runs across all editions of the tournament? Virat Kohli Virat Kohli’s is India’s most prolific run-getter with 777 runs from 16 World Cup innings at an average of 86.33. Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli’s is India’s most prolific run-getter with 777 runs from 16 World Cup innings at an average of 86.33. MS Dhoni Virat Kohli’s is India’s most prolific run-getter with 777 runs from 16 World Cup innings at an average of 86.33. 3.Which is the only Indian batter to score a T20 World Cup century? Virender Sehwag Suresh Raina is India’s lone T20 World Cup centurion with a knock of 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 edition. Suresh Raina Suresh Raina is India’s lone T20 World Cup centurion with a knock of 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 edition. Rohit Sharma Suresh Raina is India’s lone T20 World Cup centurion with a knock of 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 edition. 4.Who has taken the most number wickets for India at the T20 World Cup? Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin has the most wickets amongst Indians, with 20 scalps from 15 matches. Ravindra Jadeja Ashwin has the most wickets amongst Indians, with 20 scalps from 15 matches. Harbhajan Singh Ashwin has the most wickets amongst Indians, with 20 scalps from 15 matches. 5.India has never won a T20 World Cup match against which of the following teams? West Indies India has lost both its encounters (2010 and 2014) against the Islanders, including the 2014 final. New Zealand is the other team which the Men in Blue have never beaten at the tournament, with a 0-2 record against the Kiwis. Sri Lanka India has lost both its encounters (2010 and 2014) against the Islanders, including the 2014 final. New Zealand is the other team which the Men in Blue have never beaten at the tournament, with a 0-2 record against the Kiwis. England India has lost both its encounters (2010 and 2014) against the Islanders, including the 2014 final. New Zealand is the other team which the Men in Blue have never beaten at the tournament, with a 0-2 record against the Kiwis. Read more stories on Quiz.