Quiz

T20 Word Cup quiz: Batting records

How well do you know these batting records at the T20 World Cup? Find out with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 October, 2021 18:50 IST

West Indies' Chris Gayle is among the most decorated T20 World Cup players.   -  The Hindu

1.Which batter has scored the most runs in T20 World Cups?
2.Who is the most prolific scorer against India in T20 World Cups?
3.Who has hit the most number of sixes in T20 World Cups?
4.Who has the highest individual score in T20 World Cups?
5.Which of the following teams doesn’t have a T20 World Cup centurion?

