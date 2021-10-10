Quiz T20 Word Cup quiz: Batting records How well do you know these batting records at the T20 World Cup? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 18:50 IST West Indies' Chris Gayle is among the most decorated T20 World Cup players. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 18:50 IST 1.Which batter has scored the most runs in T20 World Cups? Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene is the leading run-scorer with 1016 runs from 31 innings at an average of 39.07. Mahela Jaywardena Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene is the leading run-scorer with 1016 runs from 31 innings at an average of 39.07. Chris Gayle Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene is the leading run-scorer with 1016 runs from 31 innings at an average of 39.07. 2.Who is the most prolific scorer against India in T20 World Cups? Brendon McCullum Australia opener David Warner has amassed more runs against Indian than any other batter, scoring 160 runs in four innings against the Men in Blue. Kumar Sangakkara Australia opener David Warner has amassed more runs against Indian than any other batter, scoring 160 runs in four innings against the Men in Blue. David Warner Australia opener David Warner has amassed more runs against Indian than any other batter, scoring 160 runs in four innings against the Men in Blue. 3.Who has hit the most number of sixes in T20 World Cups? Yuvraj Singh West Indian Chris Gayle leads the chart with a whopping 60 sixes from 28 innings, with Yuvraj Singh a far second with 33. Chris Gayle West Indian Chris Gayle leads the chart with a whopping 60 sixes from 28 innings, with Yuvraj Singh a far second with 33. AB de Villiers West Indian Chris Gayle leads the chart with a whopping 60 sixes from 28 innings, with Yuvraj Singh a far second with 33. 4.Who has the highest individual score in T20 World Cups? Brendon McCullum Brendon McCullum’s fiery 123 off 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 is the best individual score at the T20 World Cup so far. Alex Hales Brendon McCullum’s fiery 123 off 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 is the best individual score at the T20 World Cup so far. Chris Gayle Brendon McCullum’s fiery 123 off 58 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 is the best individual score at the T20 World Cup so far. 5.Which of the following teams doesn’t have a T20 World Cup centurion? Pakistan The highest individual score by an Australian at the T20 World Cup is 85 not out by Cameron White against Sri Lanka in 2010. Pakistan’s Ahmed Shazad and England’s Alex Hales have scored centuries at the 2014 edition. Australia The highest individual score by an Australian at the T20 World Cup is 85 not out by Cameron White against Sri Lanka in 2010. Pakistan’s Ahmed Shazad and England’s Alex Hales have scored centuries at the 2014 edition. England The highest individual score by an Australian at the T20 World Cup is 85 not out by Cameron White against Sri Lanka in 2010. Pakistan’s Ahmed Shazad and England’s Alex Hales have scored centuries at the 2014 edition. Read more stories on Quiz.