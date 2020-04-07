Quiz Quiz: Table Tennis World Cup over the years How well do you know your ping pong? Find out with our quiz on the Table Tennis World Cup. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 12:28 IST G. Sathiyan bowed out in the round of 16 in the World Cup last year. - RG/ITTF Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 12:28 IST 1.In what year was the women’s singles category added to the Table Tennis World Cup? 1996 1987 1991 2.In 2019, who became only the third player to win back-to-back men’s singles World Cups? Ma Lin Fan Zhendong Wang Hao 3.Who is the most successful men’s singles player in the history of the World Cup with four titles? Vladimir Samsanov Ma Lin won the World Cup in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2006. Timo Boll Ma Lin won the World Cup in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2006. Ma Lin Ma Lin won the World Cup in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2006. 4.Vladimir Samsanov, in 2019, appeared in a record 18th Men’s World Cup. Which other players share this record of most appearances in the World Cup with him? Jan Ove-Waldner and Timo Boll Wang Hao and Ma Lin Jan Ove-Waldner and Jean Michel-Saive 5.Sathiyan, in his maiden World Cup in 2019, lost in the Round of 16. Who was his opponent? Timo Boll Sathiyan lost to World No. 8 Timo Boll 11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11. Tomokazu Harimoto Sathiyan lost to World No. 8 Timo Boll 11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11. Simon Gauzy Sathiyan lost to World No. 8 Timo Boll 11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11. 6.Who won the silver medal in 2019 in the women’s singles category? She was also top seed. Doo Hoi Kem Zhu Yuling lost to Liu Shiwen 11-4, 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 9-11. Zhu Yuling Zhu Yuling lost to Liu Shiwen 11-4, 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 9-11. Cheng I-ching Zhu Yuling lost to Liu Shiwen 11-4, 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 9-11. 7.When was the only time China did not win a medal in the women’s singles category? 2012 Miu Hirano of Japan won Gold, Cheng I-ching of Taiwan won silver and Feng Tianwei of Singapore bagged bronze. 2016 Miu Hirano of Japan won Gold, Cheng I-ching of Taiwan won silver and Feng Tianwei of Singapore bagged bronze. 1998 Miu Hirano of Japan won Gold, Cheng I-ching of Taiwan won silver and Feng Tianwei of Singapore bagged bronze. 8.Who is the most successful player at the Table Tennis World Cup in the women’s singles category? Zhang Yining Zhang Yining won seven medals - four gold, two silver, and one bronze. Wang Nan Zhang Yining won seven medals - four gold, two silver, and one bronze. Liu Shiwen Zhang Yining won seven medals - four gold, two silver, and one bronze.