Quiz Tennis Quiz: Covering all bases In today's quiz, we turn our attention to the sport of tennis. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 08:51 IST The word “Tennis” comes from the Anglo-Norman term “Tenez.” - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 08:51 IST 1.When Rafael Nadal won his 12th French Open singles title in 2019, whose record of 11 singles titles at a single major did he break? Martina Navratilova, Wimbledon Court won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open. Margaret Court, Australian Open Court won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open. Chris Evert, French Open Court won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open. 2.Only one man has won the Channel Slam -- the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year --- consecutively. Who? Bjorn Borg Borg won the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year thrice (1978, 1979, 1980) Roger Federer Borg won the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year thrice (1978, 1979, 1980) Rafael Nadal Borg won the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year thrice (1978, 1979, 1980) 3.Who is the only man to win the Wimbledon singles title as a wild card? Richard Kraijcek Ivanisevic entered the 2001 Wimbledon as a wildcard because of his past record as a three-time runner-up. Goran Ivanisevic Ivanisevic entered the 2001 Wimbledon as a wildcard because of his past record as a three-time runner-up. Conchita Martinez Ivanisevic entered the 2001 Wimbledon as a wildcard because of his past record as a three-time runner-up. 4.Who was the first unseeded man to win the French Open singles title since Mats Wilander in 1982? Sergu Bruguera, 1993 Kuerten came in to the tournament ranked 66 and the win catapulted him to number 15. Albert Costa, 2002 Kuerten came in to the tournament ranked 66 and the win catapulted him to number 15. Gustavo Kuerten, 1997 Kuerten came in to the tournament ranked 66 and the win catapulted him to number 15. 5.Who was the last teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title till Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 US Open? Maria Sharapova Nadal won the French Open 2005, while Sharapova won Wimbledon in '04 and Williams won the US Open in '99. Rafael Nadal Nadal won the French Open 2005, while Sharapova won Wimbledon in '04 and Williams won the US Open in '99. Serena Williams Nadal won the French Open 2005, while Sharapova won Wimbledon in '04 and Williams won the US Open in '99. 6.Which of these Grand Slam doubles titles did Martina Navratilova win consecutively most times? French Open Navratilova won five successive French Open doubles titles between 1984 and 1988. Australian Open Navratilova won five successive French Open doubles titles between 1984 and 1988. Wimbledon Navratilova won five successive French Open doubles titles between 1984 and 1988. 7.Who was the first man to win all four Grand Slam singles titles on three different surfaces as opposed to two before hard courts were used? Rod Laver Agassi achieved the feat when he won the French Open in 1999. Roger Federer Agassi achieved the feat when he won the French Open in 1999. Andre Agassi Agassi achieved the feat when he won the French Open in 1999. 8.Which is the only men singles Grand Slam final since the 2005 Australian Open to not feature any of the Big Four -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray? 2009 US Open Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori in the final of the 2014 US Open. 2014 US Open Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori in the final of the 2014 US Open. 2015 Wimbledon Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori in the final of the 2014 US Open.