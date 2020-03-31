Quiz

Tennis Quiz: Covering all bases

In today's quiz, we turn our attention to the sport of tennis. How well can you crack the trivia?

31 March, 2020 08:51 IST

1.When Rafael Nadal won his 12th French Open singles title in 2019, whose record of 11 singles titles at a single major did he break?
2.Only one man has won the Channel Slam -- the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year --- consecutively. Who?
3.Who is the only man to win the Wimbledon singles title as a wild card?
4.Who was the first unseeded man to win the French Open singles title since Mats Wilander in 1982?
5.Who was the last teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title till Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 US Open?
6.Which of these Grand Slam doubles titles did Martina Navratilova win consecutively most times?
7.Who was the first man to win all four Grand Slam singles titles on three different surfaces as opposed to two before hard courts were used?
8.Which is the only men singles Grand Slam final since the 2005 Australian Open to not feature any of the Big Four -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray?