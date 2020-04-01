Quiz

Tennis Quiz: The numbers game

In today's quiz, we turn our attention to the sport of tennis. How well can you crack the trivia?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 April, 2020 09:01 IST

The word “Tennis” comes from the Anglo-Norman term “Tenez.”   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 April, 2020 09:01 IST
1.Which of the following tennis players has won the most Grand Slam titles in a single year – across singles, doubles and mixed doubles?
2.Only two men have won a calendar year singles Grand Slam – all four majors in a single year. Which of these is not one of them?
3.Only three women have won a calendar year singles Grand Slam – all four majors in a single year. Who?
4.Which of these tennis players has not won six consecutive Grand Slam singles titles in a row?
5.Only three women have returned to the tennis tour after becoming mothers and won Grand Slam titles. Who?
6.Which player, after winning a first Grand Slam singles title, reached the next 12 finals, winning eight of them?
7.Which men’s pair is the only one in history to win a calender year Grand Slam in doubles?
8.One two players, male or female, have won the triple crown – singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles – at consecutive Grand Slams. Who is not one of them?