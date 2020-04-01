Quiz Tennis Quiz: The numbers game In today's quiz, we turn our attention to the sport of tennis. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 01 April, 2020 09:01 IST The word “Tennis” comes from the Anglo-Norman term “Tenez.” - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 April, 2020 09:01 IST 1.Which of the following tennis players has won the most Grand Slam titles in a single year – across singles, doubles and mixed doubles? Margaret Court (1965) Don Budge (1938) Martina Navratilova (1984) 2.Only two men have won a calendar year singles Grand Slam – all four majors in a single year. Which of these is not one of them? Rod Laver Fred Perry was the first to win all four, but not in the same year. Don Budge did it in 1938, and Rod Laver twice in 1962 and 1969. Fred Perry Fred Perry was the first to win all four, but not in the same year. Don Budge did it in 1938, and Rod Laver twice in 1962 and 1969. Don Budge Fred Perry was the first to win all four, but not in the same year. Don Budge did it in 1938, and Rod Laver twice in 1962 and 1969. 3.Only three women have won a calendar year singles Grand Slam – all four majors in a single year. Who? Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court and Steffi Graf Maureen Connolly 1953, Margaret Court 1970, Steffi Graf 1988. Billie Jean King and Matrina Navratilova both won all four but never in the same year. Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Maureen Connolly Maureen Connolly 1953, Margaret Court 1970, Steffi Graf 1988. Billie Jean King and Matrina Navratilova both won all four but never in the same year. Margaret Court, Billie Jean King and Steffi Graf Maureen Connolly 1953, Margaret Court 1970, Steffi Graf 1988. Billie Jean King and Matrina Navratilova both won all four but never in the same year. 4.Which of these tennis players has not won six consecutive Grand Slam singles titles in a row? Maureen Connolly Graf won five in 1988-89. Court won six in 1969-71 and Connolly six in 1952-53. Margaret Court Graf won five in 1988-89. Court won six in 1969-71 and Connolly six in 1952-53. Steffi Graf Graf won five in 1988-89. Court won six in 1969-71 and Connolly six in 1952-53. 5.Only three women have returned to the tennis tour after becoming mothers and won Grand Slam titles. Who? Margaret Court, Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams Azarenka and Williams could both become the fourth. Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong and Kim Clijsters Azarenka and Williams could both become the fourth. Evonne Goolagong, Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams Azarenka and Williams could both become the fourth. 6.Which player, after winning a first Grand Slam singles title, reached the next 12 finals, winning eight of them? Martina Hingis After winning the 1987 French Open, Graf reached the next 12 finals, losing only the 1987 Wimbledon and US Open and the 1988-89 French Open. Roger Federer After winning the 1987 French Open, Graf reached the next 12 finals, losing only the 1987 Wimbledon and US Open and the 1988-89 French Open. Steffi Graf After winning the 1987 French Open, Graf reached the next 12 finals, losing only the 1987 Wimbledon and US Open and the 1988-89 French Open. 7.Which men’s pair is the only one in history to win a calender year Grand Slam in doubles? Bob and Mike Bryan Frank Sedgman and Ken McGregor did the calender year Grand Slam in doubles in 1951. Frank Sedgman and Ken McGregor Frank Sedgman and Ken McGregor did the calender year Grand Slam in doubles in 1951. Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge Frank Sedgman and Ken McGregor did the calender year Grand Slam in doubles in 1951. 8.One two players, male or female, have won the triple crown – singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles – at consecutive Grand Slams. Who is not one of them? Billie Jean King Budge won Wimbledon and US in 1938. King won the same two in 1967. Lenglen holds the record for most triple crowns at five, with Margaret Court. Don Budge Budge won Wimbledon and US in 1938. King won the same two in 1967. Lenglen holds the record for most triple crowns at five, with Margaret Court. Suzanne Lenglen Budge won Wimbledon and US in 1938. King won the same two in 1967. Lenglen holds the record for most triple crowns at five, with Margaret Court.