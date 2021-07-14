Quiz QUIZ: Obscure sports played at the Olympics over the years How well do you know about little-known sports that have featured in the Olympics? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 16:52 IST Tug Of War was an official event at the Olympics between 1900 and 1920. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 14 July, 2021 16:52 IST 1.Which of these disciplines was part of the Olympics from 1900 to 1920, and has not been included since? Tug of War Korfball Croquet 2.Which of these aquatic disciplines was part of only the 1904 Olympic programme? Plain high diving 10m platform diving Plunge for distance 3.Which of these disciplines was a demonstration event at the 1936 Olympics but failed to make the transition to a full sport after? Surfing Gliding Aquaplaning 4.Two of these disciplines featured in four Olympic Games. Which one featured in just two? Standing triple jump Standing long jump Standing high jump 5.Kabaddi was once an Olympic demonstration sport. Which year was this in? 1948 1936 1928