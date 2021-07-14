Quiz

QUIZ: Obscure sports played at the Olympics over the years

How well do you know about little-known sports that have featured in the Olympics? Find out with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 July, 2021 16:52 IST
Tug Of War

Tug Of War was an official event at the Olympics between 1900 and 1920.   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1.Which of these disciplines was part of the Olympics from 1900 to 1920, and has not been included since?
2.Which of these aquatic disciplines was part of only the 1904 Olympic programme?
3.Which of these disciplines was a demonstration event at the 1936 Olympics but failed to make the transition to a full sport after?
4.Two of these disciplines featured in four Olympic Games. Which one featured in just two?
5.Kabaddi was once an Olympic demonstration sport. Which year was this in?