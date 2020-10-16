Odisha sports minister throws light on 3-crore deal with Rugby India

The Odisha Government will pay Rs 3 crore to the Indian Rugby Football Union, also known as Rugby India, as the sponsor of the national teams for three years.

Fielding some questions from Sportstar, Odisha sports minister Tusharkanti Behera shared details about the deal.

How much will the Odisha Govt pay rugby union in three years? What's the structure?

Three crores. The high performance player remuneration will be provided to the India men’s rugby 15s, women’s rugby 15s, mens’ rugby 7s, women’s rugby 7s, U-20 men’s rugby 15s, U-20 women’s rugby 15s, U-20 men’s rugby 7s, U-20 women’s rugby 7s, U-18 boys rugby 7s, U-18 girls rugby 7s towards player camp fees, tour fees, match fees, match bonus, nutrition and welfare.

Is Odisha government planning to provide training centres and other facilities for camps?

Besides, the above, the national teams will have access to our Sports Science Centre, the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance facility, for six times a year during their national camps in Bhubaneswar. The centre is the best in the country, and provides cutting-edge technology in sports science, medical fitness and rehabilitation. Athletes will benefit from this to improve their overall skill and performance.

Is there any plan to host international rugby matches in Odisha?

Odisha has hosted the Asia Rugby 7s' U-18 Girls Championship at Kalinga Stadium in October, 2018. Given the current world class infrastructure and facilities available and the experience in hosting international events across sports disciplines, surely Odisha looks forward to hosting bigger international rugby matches.

Since rugby is not a big sport in India, how will the sponsorship help Odisha?

Our sponsorship aims to help budding players and encourage them to reach greater heights in rugby. There has been a steady rise of rugby in the state. Many young girls have been inducted into the national teams and represented India in international championships. Sumitra Nayak and Hupi Majhi from Odisha, are icons, who have led the national teams to victory and brought accolades to the country. At the Khleo India University Games, the rugby women’s team from Odisha (KISS) won gold.

They bring the aspirational value to the sport for the young players from the state. Furthermore, Rugby India and Odisha Rugby Football association, will also work with the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS) to create tangible rugby initiatives for Odisha. The association with Rugby India will help nurture talent, create a pathway to the elite (level) and produce more players from the state who can bring laurels to the country.