Rugby India launches online tournament named #TrySeries

Rugby India, the national governing body for the sport, is launching a tournament online, named Try Series, starting from Monday. The virtual rugby event features 32 teams from across the nation, 80 matches spread over 14 days on #TRYSeries. Teams (see list) advance based on voting from rugby followers, fans, sportslovers etc, the side getting most total votes is the winner.

Nasser Hussain, ex-India player and Rugby India CEO, explains: “During these lockdown days, since no rugby can be played on the field, we have created a virtual online tournament for the rugby community. It is called the Try Series.” Try is part of rugby terminology. He adds: The tournament will be run on our social media platforms, something fun and a way to keep the rugby fraternity engaged, apart from the healthy rivalry alive.”

Teams taking part in this online event have names like the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bombay Gymkhana, Bangalore Rugby Club, BRFC, CCFC Reds, Kolkata Jungle Crows, Delhi Hurricanes, Kolkata Jungle Crows. Rugby Bihar etc. Mumbai-based NGO, Magician Foundation (India), involved with empowering people from difficult backgrounds with rugby skills, is among listed. The Rugby India CEO informs: “The 32 squads in this event are actual sides who play rugby.”

Read: The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

According to him, no distinction about this being a men or women tournament is made, to attract maximum participation. There is no mention of player names or players format (seven-a-side or 15-a-side), for the same reason. “The idea is to build a fan base for every side.”

According to the rules, TRY Series will only have home matches, are to be played indoors from the comfort of your home. Fans can vote for their favourite team @Rugbyindia to help them win. Voting will be open for each match only for 24 hours.