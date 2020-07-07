Home Rugby Southern hemisphere tests possible later this year - SANZAAR SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos says he is confident the Rugby Championship could be played in the final three months of the year. Reuters WELLINGTON 07 July, 2020 10:06 IST Beauden Barrett of the Blues charges forward during the round three Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland, on June 27, 2020. - Getty Images Reuters WELLINGTON 07 July, 2020 10:06 IST Southern hemisphere rugby remains optimistic it will be able to play the Rugby Championship later this year and that a full Super Rugby competition will be run next year.SANZAAR, an amalgamation of the South African, Australian, New Zealand and Argentinian rugby unions, organises both the provincial-based Super Rugby and international Rugby Championship competitions. SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos said he was confident the Rugby Championship could be played in the final three months of the year.“We remain very positive about that,” Marinos told New Zealand’s Stuff Media on Tuesday. “Obviously the biggest elephant ... in the room is what sort of restrictions that could come in. But we are certainly very positive as a group to deliver a Rugby Championship this year in whichever market we can, where we can get all the teams in and get the competition underway.“At this stage we are looking at the back-end of October, into November and probably early December.”ALSO READ | Travel quarantine rules relaxed for top sports events in EnglandMarinos added that a “bubble” arrangement, where the teams would be based in one country after they met quarantine requirements, was a possibility although nothing had been decided yet.Super Rugby involving 15 teams from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan has been postponed since mid-March due to novel coronavirus restrictions. Both New Zealand and Australia have since launched competitions involving their domestic teams.‘Working through permutations’Former Wales international Marinos said SANZAAR was planning on continuing the cross-border Super Rugby competition next year, despite officials in Australia and New Zealand suggesting a trans-Tasman only tournament was a possibility.“SANZAAR, as a joint venture, remain committed to working together,” he said.“Whilst we appreciate coming out of 2020 is going to be slightly different, we are busy working through those permutations.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.