Abhishek Verma: I'm training with the belief that Olympics will go ahead

World No. 1 pistol shooter Abhishek Verma is not bothered about the fate of the Olympics.

“I am not even thinking about whether the Olympics will be held or not. I am training with the belief that it will go ahead. Whatever is the next competition, I am focusing on that,” he said at a media interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India.

Responding to a question on how Tokyo 2020 would be different and how it brings about changes to the routine of athletes, Verma said his is always on training and on competitions when he enters one. “I focus on how I can give my best on every shot in every competition. Whatever external situation arises, I will adapt to that,” he said.

“Even in the World Cup here last month, we had to make certain adjustments, like wearing masks. There were shields separating shooting lanes. It was awkward constantly having to remember to put on the mask. Whatever be the situation, we have to face it and adapt. The most important thing is performance,” he said.

As part of the Olympics-bound Indian team which will be based in Croatia before proceeding to Tokyo, Verma said this trip would help him retain his focus despite being away from family.