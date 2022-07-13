BYJU’s Young Athlete: Esha Singh among the medals in pistol events in June

Pistol prodigy Esha Singh, adjudged the BYJU’s ‘Young Athlete of the Year (Female)‘ at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 on March 19, was presented with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a Casio G-Shock watch.

Sportstar will track the progress of the BYJU’s Young Athletes – Esha and Nihal Sarin, throughout the year. We will bring you their updated rankings, highlights from the past month, expert views on their latest performances and more.

Esha picked up from where she left in May , to put up stellar performances in the pistol events at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

The 17-year-old shooter clinched the gold medal in women’s 25m sports pistol, going past two Olympians in the field in Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat.

Esha topped the qualification with a score of 585-20x, while Manu (583-14x) and Rahi (582-23x) finished second and third, respectively. In the final, Esha topped again with a score of 30. Vibhuti Bhatia (23) and Chinki Yadav (17) landed silver and bronze.

In 10m air pistol mixed team, Team Telangana’s Esha Singh and Kaushik Gopu finished with a bronze medal with a score of 17.

In 10m air pistol women, Esha finished with the best score among Telangana’s shooters with 568.0-14x but couldn’t make the semifinal (top-eight).

“There’s still time for the 2024 Olympics but until then I will have to work really hard. There is no secret to success. If you truly work hard and you want something, you will go all out for it, and that’s what I am doing,” Esha had told Sportstar in an interaction.