Actor Ajith on medal-winning spree

The team featuring actor Ajith Kumar reaped a rich harvest of medals in the 47th Tamil Nadu State shooting championship at the Trichy Rifle Club.

The team won four gold and two bronze medals in the pistol events. It bagged gold in the CFP Master Men Team (NR), STD P Master Men Team (NR), 50m FP Master Men Team (NR), and STD P Master Men Team (ISSF).

The bronze medals came in the 50m FP Men Team (NR) and STD P Men Team (NR).

Last year, too, the actor had made a mark with his shooting prowess in the Championship in Chennai.