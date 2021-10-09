Shooting Shooting ISSF Junior World Championship: India wins men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team gold, ends campaign with 11 golds The trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish beat Germany's Fabian Otto, Felix Luca Hollfoth and Tobias Gsoell 10-2 in the final. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 07:25 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian ended its campaign at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with a gold medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 07:25 IST India ended its campaign at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with a gold medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team.The trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish beat Germany's Fabian Otto, Felix Luca Hollfoth and Tobias Gsoell 10-2 in the final.Earlier in the day, Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event after losing 17-31 to Germany's Max Braun and Anna Janssen.India finished with a total of 11 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals to top the standings ahead of USA, which finished second with six gold medals. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :