ISSF Junior World Championship: India wins men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team gold, ends campaign with 11 golds

India ended its campaign at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with a gold medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team.

The trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish beat Germany's Fabian Otto, Felix Luca Hollfoth and Tobias Gsoell 10-2 in the final.

Earlier in the day, Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event after losing 17-31 to Germany's Max Braun and Anna Janssen.

India finished with a total of 11 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals to top the standings ahead of USA, which finished second with six gold medals.