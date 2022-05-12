Suhl Junior World Cup: Shiva, Palak win individual gold medals in air pistol

Shiva Narwal beat compatriot Sarabjot Singh 16-12 for the air pistol gold in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Shiva had topped the qualification with 585, but Sarabjot Singh (577) emerged on top in the second stage 2.9 points ahead of Shiva.

Arjun Singh Cheema was placed sixth. Not a part of the team, Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary could muster only 575.

In women’s air pistol, Palak beat Manu Bhaker 17-9 for the gold. Palak topped qualification with 577, and Manu managed to grab the last berth with 565. Manu turned the tide in her favour with a strong fare in the second stage when she topped with 250.6, but Palak had the last laugh in the gold match.

Indian team bagged the mixed air rifle silver through Ramita and Paarth Makhija, as they were beaten 17-13 by the Polish team of Julia Ewa Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak.

Saurabh later joined Esha Singh to bag the mixed air pistol gold, beating compatriots and qualfiication toppers Palak and Sarabjot Singh 16-12.



India was on top of the table with four gold and six silver medals. France and Poland were the only other teams to win a gold medal each.