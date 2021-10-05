Junior World C'ships: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold in 50m Rifle three positions, sets new jr world record

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in 50m Rifle three positions men's event with a new junior world record at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima on Monday.

This is the country's eighth gold medal at this year's competition.

Twenty-year-old Aishwary, who equalled the junior world record of 1185 during the qualification stage, went a step ahead during the final. He finished with a record score of 463.4 which was 6.9 more than the score of silver medallist Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs of France.

Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol event while her compatriot Manu Bhaker won bronze.