Shooting Shooting Junior World C'ships: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold in 50m Rifle three positions, sets new jr world record Aishwary finished with a record score of 463.4 which was 6.9 more than the score of silver medallist Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs of France. Team Sportstar 05 October, 2021 07:36 IST FILE PHOTO: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal with a new junior world record at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru, on Monday. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 05 October, 2021 07:36 IST India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in 50m Rifle three positions men's event with a new junior world record at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima on Monday.This is the country's eighth gold medal at this year's competition.Twenty-year-old Aishwary, who equalled the junior world record of 1185 during the qualification stage, went a step ahead during the final. He finished with a record score of 463.4 which was 6.9 more than the score of silver medallist Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs of France.Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol event while her compatriot Manu Bhaker won bronze. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :