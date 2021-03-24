Aishwary Tomar wins gold in 50m Rifle 3-Position at ISSF Shooting World Cup

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the shooting World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Bhopal shot 462.5 to win the top prize ahead of Hungary's Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark's Steffen Olsen (450.9).

The other Indians in the final, veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Niraj Kumar, finished sixth and eighth.

After an impressive start, Tomar slipped in the standings but fought back with a 10.4, 10.5 and 10.3 in the standing elimination stage. He won the bronze medal in the 50metre rifle 3 positions event at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships to secure a quota place for India at the Olympics.

Ganemat, Angad combine to win mixed skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

The gold medal is a far cry from the time when he was disqualified from his first Nationals in 2015 and then suspended for an entire year due to a technical reason.

Training rigorously for a year, he returned in 2016 and in 2018, Tomar won three gold medals in the junior nationals in all three rifle disciplines.

Having made his way into the Indian junior team, Tomar shone in the events he participated in before securing the Olympic quota.

Narwal shoots second gold in Para-Shooting WC with new world record

Yadav strikes gold

Meanwhile, India claimed all three medals in women's 25m pistol event, with Chinky Yadav winning gold. Chinky Yadav upstaged the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and the fancied Manu Bhaker to win gold as India swept the women's 25m pistol event.

The 23-year-old Yadav prevailed over Sarnobat in a shoot-off after their scores were tied at 32. Yadav's win took India's gold tally to nine. Yadav, Bhaker and Sarnobat have already bagged their quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

Yadav, who bagged the Olympic quota with a second-place finish at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha in 2019, led the pack after the first 20 targets with a score of 14. She was followed by Bhaker at second with 13. Yadav further extended her lead with a score of 21, even as the seasoned Sarnobat clawed her way back into the finals after struggling in the bottom half.