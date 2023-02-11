All India Inter-University shooting c’ship: Rhythm Sangwan bags gold in 25m sports pistol

Rhythm Sangwan clinched the women’s 25-metre sports pistol gold for Delhi University with an impressive score of 590 in the All India inter-University shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

However, Punjab University, Chandigarh, managed to bag the team gold through Gauri Sheoran, Manu Bhaker and Milan Godara with a score of 1718, one point ahead of Delhi which had Payal and Khushi Kapoor along with Rhythm.

The men’s trap gold was won by Shapath Bhardwaj for host Manav Rachna, with a top score of 121 out of 125, while the women’s gold went to the national champion Kiran.

The skeet gold medals were bagged by Gurnihal Singh Garcha and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Interestingly, Guru Nanak Dev Univesity, Punjab University, Chandigarh; Punjabi University, Patiala and the University of Delhi managed to win a team gold each in the shotgun events.