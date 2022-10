Asian Air Gun C’ship: Manu, Mehuli, Divyansh part of 36-member Indian shooting contingent

Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar are among some prominent names in the 36-strong Indian contingent set to take part in the Asian Airgun Championship scheduled in South Korea's Daegu.

While Manu is a part of the 10m Air Pistol (Junior Women), Mehuli will headline the women's 10m Air Rifle event.

Yashasvi Joshi will take part in the 10m Air Pistol (Youth Women).

In the 10m Air Rifle for Men, Arjun Babuta is India's best bet for a medal while in the junior men category for the same event, Divyansh Singh Panwar is a medal hopeful.