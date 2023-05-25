Avani Lekhara wins Silver at Para Shooting World Cup

Indian Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara bagged a silver medal on Thursday in the ongoing World Shooting Para Sports World Cup at Changwon International Shooting Range in Korea.
Lekhara narrowly missed out on gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 finals by 0.1 point.
The 21-year-old shooter scored 10.3 on the 24th round for a total of 250.1, missing out on a top spot to Anna Benson of Sweden and securing India’s 100th medal in Para Shooting sports.
Earlier, she hit 626.5 (3rd) in the qualifications.
The Changwon 2023 World Cup is the season opener for the World Shooting Para Sports season and will offer Paris 2024 Paralympic quotas.
More to follow