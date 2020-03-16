Olympic trials: Shreya tops 10m air rifle, Apurvi falters

The world of sport may have come to a freeze following the coronavirus outbreak, but Indian shooting has kept itself occupied with the Olympic trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad.

With the World Cup postponed, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) opted to conduct the Olympic trials for all shooters, including those in MQS.

Shreya Agarwal shot remarkably well to top with a score of 631.2 among the ten air rifle shooters, men and women, while Deepak Kumar finished 0.1 point behind her. Apurvi Chandela, who had shot two gold medals in the World Cups last season, was not at her best and could only manage a score of 624.4.

In the women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat shot 583, and was followed by Chinki Yadav and Manu Bhaker.

It was decided not to have the finals, and consider only the qualification scores to make the final choice of shooters for the Tokyo Olympics.

In men’s trap, Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman were in joint lead on 71, after three rounds, while former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu shot 66. Two more rounds will be shot on Tuesday.

In skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 74, one point ahead of Gurjoat Singh while Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71.

In the women’s section, Shreyasi Singh and Darshna Rathore led with 69 each in trap and skeet, respectively.