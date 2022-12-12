Divya crowned women’s air pistol national champion, Manu Bhaker wins gold in juniors

Divya TS beat Sanskriti Bana 16-14 to clinch the women’s air pistol gold in the 65th National shooting championship that concluded at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Monday.

It was a dominant performance by the 27-year-old Divya as she topped the second stage with 254.2, ahead of a string of top shooters like Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker.

“I am very happy. It does feel great to win gold, competing against such world class shooters. It gives me a lot of confidence going forward in my aim to make the Indian team”, said Divya, a lawyer who had shifted her sporting career from being a basketball player for Karnataka, owing to injuries.

“I was No.4 last year after the last set of trials, and missed making the team for World Championship. I want to work hard and improve my qualification scores”, said Divya.

Qualification topper Manu (583), who had earlier won the sports pistol gold, did win the junior air pistol gold by beating Esha Singh 17-13. Rhythm won the youth gold, beating Sanskriti Bana 16-12.

In centre fire pistol, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar won the gold with a score of 583, ahead of Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Divya TS 16 (254.2) 578; 2. Sanskriti Bana 14 (251.6) 577; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 250.0 (575); 4. Esha Singh 249.3 (576).

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 17 (252.4) 583; 2. Esha Singh 13 (251.9) 576; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 248.0 (575); 4. Suruchi 247.3 (573).

Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 16 (253.3) 575; 2. Sanskriti Bana 12 (249.2) 577; 3. Suruchi 248.3 (573); 4. Sainyam 248.3 (572).

Sub-youth: 1. Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal 570; 2. Kanak 568; 3. Urva Chaudhary 568; 4. Drishti Sangwan 568.

25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Vijay Kumar 583; 2. Anish Bhanwala 582; 3. Gurpreet Singh 582.

