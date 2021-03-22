Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold in ISSF World Cup

India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan claimed the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The India duo tallied 16 in the gold-medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian World No. 1 Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes, who managed 10. Panwar and Valarivan scored a 10.4 each in the final shot, while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9.

The Indians had more or less sealed the issue in their favour with a 10.8 apiece in the penultimate attempt, even as their opponents managed 10.4 each.

