Divyansh Singh dominates National Shooting Championship Divyansh Singh Panwar, who qualified in fifth place with 628.6, shot 250.4 in the men's final to beat 18-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 20:30 IST Divyansh Singh Panwar won the gold in men's, junior and youth sections of the 63rd national shooting championships. - Twitter/ @indianshooting Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 20:30 IST Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was able to assert himself as the World No.1 in commendable fashion, as he won the gold in the men's, junior and youth sections of the 63rd National shooting championships organised in Bhopal on Friday.The 17-year-old Divyansh, who qualified in fifth place with 628.6, shot 250.4 in the men's final to beat 18-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar by 1.1 points. Yash Vardhan managed to get ahead of another Olympics-qualified shooter Deepak Kumar, the Asian Games silver medallist, by 0.2 points to clinch the bronze medal.Qualification topper Rajpreet Singh (631.0) of Punjab crashed out at eighth place, while Vinaykumar Patil and Satyajeet Kandhol finished fifth and sixth respectively ahead of the experienced Arjun Babuta.If beating a field that had 586 shooters was not that hard enough, Divyansh climbed to the top in the junior section which had 565 shooters with a thumping 2.5-point margin over second-placed Yash Vardhan. World junior champion Hriday Hazarika took the bronze ahead of Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Satyajeet Kandhol and Paarth Makhija, while qualification topper Rajpreet Singh ended eighth once again.In the youth category, in which 799 shooters finished the competition, Divyansh pipped Aishwary Tomar by 0.2 points for the gold, as he unleashed 10.9 and 10.4 on the last two shots. He prevailed with anearlier lead of 0.2, as Aishwary shot brilliant on par with 10.6 and 10.7 on the last two.Paarth Makhija climbed to the bronze in the youth section, while Rajpreet managed to reach fourth place ahead of Yash Vardhan, Hriday Hazarika, Rushiraj and Keval Prajapati.In the newly introduced sub-youth section, which is under-16 age group, and had 339 shooters, Rishav Ghosh won the gold with the qualification score of 623.9, as the event has no final. He beat Manvendra Shekhawat by 0.7 point, while Deependra Shekhawat placed third.THE RESULTS:10m air rifle:Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 250.4 (628.6); 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 249.3 (628.2); 3. Yash Vardhan 226.8 (629.4).Juniors: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 253.0 (628.6); 2. Yash Vardhan 250.5 (629.4); 3. Hriday Hazarika 229.4 (627.2).Youth: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 251.2 (628.6); 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 251.0 (628.2); 3. Paarth Makhija 229.2 (627.0).Sub-youth: 1. Rishav Ghosh 623.9; 2. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat 623.2; 3. Deependra Singh Shekhawat 622.8.