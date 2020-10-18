Sheikh Russel Championship: Elavenil wins gold, Shahu Mane bags silver

World number one Elavenil Valarivan of India won gold and Shahu Tushar Mane bagged a silver at the 2020 Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship organised by Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF).

The event was held online on Sunday. Elavenil as a result picked up $1000 in prize money, while Shahu Mane won $700 for his efforts.

In the 60-shots competition in which shooters from six nations participated, including host Bangladesh and India, Elavenil shot a modest 627.5 to come out on top. Shiori Hirata won silver with 622.6, while Indonesian Vidya Toyyiba won bronze with 621.1.

Japan, however, won the gold in the men’s event as Naoya Okada shot a solid 630.9 to leave India’s Shahu behind. The Indian shot 623.8 to settle for second place, while Baki Abdullah Hel won bronze for the host with an effort of 617.3.

Korea and Bhutan were the other countries to participate in the competition.