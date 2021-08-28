Esha Singh gears up for ISSF Junior world championship

At 16, shooter Esha Singh is ready to give her best shot in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior world championship, to be held in Peru next month.

The Hyderabadi shooting sensation, who stunned many with her triple gold in the 2018 Nationals - in the women, junior and youth categories - said she doesn’t feel pressurised by the fact that this would be her first major event after the pandemic.

“Fortunately, there was no pause in my training despite the pandemic thanks to the support system put in place by my father and mentor Sachin Singh and also to the constant guidance of Gagan Narang sir (London Olympics bronze medallist),” Esha told Sportstar.

READ: Manu Bhaker to spearhead Indian women’s team

“Here I should make a special mention of the great support by Jayesh Ranjan sir (Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana Government),” she added.

“I am conscious of the fact that the competition will be really tough given the fact that it is an ISSF championship. Being the first big event, there is the possibility of huge surprises and I am aiming to pull it off for my country,” said a confident Esha, who is a Class XI student of Reqelford School.

“The biggest challenge could well be how quickly I adapt to the conditions when I enter the competition,” she said. “Yes, topping the women’s air pistol in the selections in one of the two trials with a total of 244.40 in the Nationals in Delhi should be a huge morale booster,” Esha said.

“And, finishing second in the 50m free pistol in which I competed for the first time is another really satisfying performance for me,” she added.

“Definitely, the Junior Worlds is a huge platform to showcase your skills. And since we all are waiting for this to happen, there is excitement too in doing my best,” Esha said.