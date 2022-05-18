Esha Singh: ‘There’s no secret to success except hard work’

Esha Singh, who bagged three gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl (Germany), says she cannot describe the feelings of such a performance in words.

“Seeing the Indian tricolour flag go up and the national anthem playing is something which every Indian athlete will dream of. And to see that happen thrice when I was on the podium with the gold is something which I will remember for a long, long time,” Esha told Sportstar from Germany.

The 17-year-old shooter from Hyderabad won gold in the mixed team pistol event with Saurabh Chaudhary and in the women’s 10m air pistol team event with Manu Baker, and capped off a memorable World Cup with the women’s pistol team gold along with Manu Bhaker and Rythm Sangwan.

‘There is no secret to success; if you truly work hard and you want something you will go all out for it, and that’s what I am doing.’

“I would say the most memorable out of all three gold would be the 25m women’s team match; all three of us were incredible and it was my best performance ever in a final. The weather this time was very cold and it was raining so it was a bit difficult visually but we managed,” said Esha.

‘Lot to learn’

“I think this tournament was a good experience, a lot to learn from this. We don’t know yet what are the upcoming matches due to the pandemic. But whatever they are I am willing to work hard and give my best. And, I am fortunate to have the support of Pooja Builders, Olympic Gold Quest as I chase the bigger goals including an Olympic medal,” she said.

“I don’t do anything differently; whether its a National competition or an international one, I just play my game,” she said.

“There’s still time for the 2024 Olympics but till then I will have to work really hard. There is no secret to success; if you truly work hard and you want something you will go all out for it, and that’s what I am doing,” the Requel Ford School student said.

“My dad (Sachin Singh) has always been my biggest fan and my backbone. I wouldn't be who I am without him. No, I am not looking for any trainers. I am happy with my current coaches and support staff,” she signed off.