European Shooting Championship: Rahi, Manu shoot identical scores

Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker shot identical scores of 291 out of 300 in the precision stage of 25-metre sports pistol in the MQS section of the European shooting championship in Osijek.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi
31 May, 2021 18:41 IST

Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker shot identical scores of 291 out of 300 in the precision stage of 25-metre sports pistol in the MQS section of the European shooting championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.

Rahi had a series of 99, 97 and 95, while Manu had 97, 99 and 95.

Former World and Olympic champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine shot 296 along with two others, Vitalina Batsarashkina of Russia and Zorana Arunovic of Serbia, to lead in the main event.

The rapid fire section will be conducted on Tuesday.