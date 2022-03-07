More Sports Shooting Shooting India tops medals table at Shooting World Cup India topped the medals table with a total of four gold, two silver and a bronze, ahead of Norway, which had three gold, a silver and two bronze, among the 22 countries that shared the 62 medals. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 07 March, 2022 20:36 IST Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala (in pic) won the mixed rapid fire pistol event in the Shooting World Cup. - File Photo Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 07 March, 2022 20:36 IST Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala gave a golden finish for India as they won the mixed rapid fire pistol event with a 17-7 victory over Thailand in the Shooting World Cup which concluded in Cairo on Monday.Esha Singh is ready to face the best, says father-cum-mentor Sachin SinghEarlier, Anish, along with Olympian Gurpreet Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat, had won the rapid fire pistol silver behind Germany in the men’s team event.The gold and silver helped India top the medals table with a total of four gold, two silver and a bronze, ahead of Norway, which had three gold, a silver and two bronze, among the 22 countries that shared the 62 medals.The results:Men: 25m rapid fire pistol team: 1. Germany (Christian Reitz, Oliver Geis, Florian Peter) 17 (567) 881; 2. India (Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat) 7 (568) 862; 3. Czech Republic 16 (562) 849; 4. Indonesia 0 (545) 833.25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Anish Bhanwala) 17 (370) 566; 2. Thailand (Chawisa Paduka, Ram Khamhaeng) 7 (381) 562; 3. Singapore 16 (367) 544; 4. Indonesia 14 (360) 546; India-1 (Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat) 356 (539). Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :