India tops medals table at Shooting World Cup

Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala gave a golden finish for India as they won the mixed rapid fire pistol event with a 17-7 victory over Thailand in the Shooting World Cup which concluded in Cairo on Monday.

Earlier, Anish, along with Olympian Gurpreet Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat, had won the rapid fire pistol silver behind Germany in the men’s team event.

The gold and silver helped India top the medals table with a total of four gold, two silver and a bronze, ahead of Norway, which had three gold, a silver and two bronze, among the 22 countries that shared the 62 medals.