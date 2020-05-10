Mother’s Day | I am a strong girl because I was raised by a strong woman: Manu Bhaker

It is often a strong mother who shapes a world champion. Sumedha Bhaker, the mother of pistol prodigy Manu Bhaker, is no exception.

Even though the 18-year-old Manu confides in her father, she is very close to her mother.

“I share everything with my mother. She returns the love with all the care,” said Manu, the Youth Olympics 10m air pistol champion, who has won a bunch of gold medals in the global arena.

And the bonding became strong during the lockdown.

“From travelling so much for so many competitions around the world, it was a welcome relief to spend so much time at home. My mom has cooked all the stuff I like during this period. Of course, it is not new to her. She is always particular about the right food, especially cooked by her at home. Even when we were travelling, she packs food from home as much as possible,” said Manu.

It is not just about food. Sumedha also makes sure Manu gets her share of coconut water every day right through the season.

“I have heard that food plays an important part in shaping our personality and thought. My mom is keen to get it right,” said Manu.

Apart from food, Manu’s mom also spends a lot of time with her for yoga and meditation every day.

“Along with the nurturing, my mom also takes care of my physical and mental stability with yoga and meditation. We do it together. I admire my mom for her discipline,” said Manu.

“I am a strong girl because I was raised by a strong woman. I love you, mom, more than what I can express. Happy Mother’s Day!” Manu said.