ISSF Junior World Championship: Air Pistol men's and women's teams clinch gold

LIMA, PERU 03 October, 2021 08:39 IST

India took its tally of gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship to six with wins in the Air Pistol men's and women's team events on Saturday.

In the women's final, the Indian trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Shikha Narwal won 16-12 against Belarus' Aliaksandra Piatrova, Zoya Dasko and Alina Nestsiarovich.

This was the third gold medal for Manu at this year's competition after already claiming the top spot in individual and mixed team Air Pistol events.

In the men's final, India's Sarabjot Singh, Naveen and Shiva Narwal won a closely fought battle by 16-14 against Belarus' Abdul-Aziz Kurdzi, Ivan Kazak and Uladzislau Dzemesh.

India also won a silver in the Air Rifle women's team event where Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta and Atmika Gupta went down 14-16 to Hungary's Eszter Meszaros, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath in the final.

Earlier in the day, India had won gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol mixed and Air Rifle men's team events.

Overall, India is at the top of the medals tally with six golds, six silvers and two bronze medals with USA in second and Belarus in third place.