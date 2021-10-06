ISSF Junior World Championship: Vivaan Kapoor misses trap finals by two points

Vivaan Kapoor failed to qualify for the trap finals in the Junior World Championship shooting in Lima, Peru. He shot 116 and missed the qualification mark by two points.

Scores of 21 and 22 in the second and fourth rounds pulled Vivaan from the top six, as he otherwise had good scores of 25, 24 and 24.

Incidentally, Juan Antonio Garcia of Spain who made the last entry for the final with 118 went on to win the gold, with a three-point margin over the qualification topper Erdogan Akkaya of Turkey.

It was a blank day for India in terms of medals, but it continued to stay on top of the medals table comfortably with eight gold, six silver and three bronze. USA followed with four gold, six silver and four bronze.

India enhanced its chances for more medals as Adarsh Singh (294), and Udhayveer Sidhu (292) stayed on top at the halfway stage of the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event.