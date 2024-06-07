ISSF Munich World Cup: Sift wins bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3P event

Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra shot the bronze in women’s rifle 3-position event in the World Cup which concluded in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

Sift missed the chance to win the silver medal by 0.1 point to Han Jiayu of China who had shot a world record equalling 596 in qualification.

The eventual gold medallist Seonaid Mcintosh of Britain was far too ahead to catch as she won with a 5.1 point margin.

In men’s rifle 3-position final, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished eighth.

In mixed air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan and Sarabjot Singh (573) and the other pair of Surbhi Rao and Arjun Singh Cheema (572) placed 14th and 18th respectively.

India was joint third with France with one gold and one bronze. China topped with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Norway won a gold, silver and bronze for the second place.

Britain, Serbia and Turkey were the other teams to win a gold each.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Ole Halvorsan (Nor) 464.3 (594); 2.

Istvan Peni (Hun) 464.1 (593); 3. Jon-Hermann Hegg (Nor) 449.9 (595); 8. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 408.9 (592); 40. Swapnil Kusale 586.

RPO: Akhil Sheoran 590; Niraj Kumar 590.

Women: 1. Seonaid Mcintosh (GBR) 466.7 (593); 2. Han Jiayu (Chn) 462.6 (596 EWR); 3. Sift Kaur Samra 452.9 (593); 19. Ashi Chouksey 590; 26.

Anjum Moudgil 589. RPO: Nischal 588.