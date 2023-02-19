India shooter Varun Tomar on Sunday bagged the bronze medal in men’s 10m air pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The 19-year-old pipped compatriot Sarabjot Singh, initially tied at 250.6 after five series in the ranking round, by virtue of having collected 0.2 more in the shootoff. While Tomar shot a 10.3 in the SO, Sarabjot could only manage a 10.1.

Earlier in the day, Tomar finished second in the qualification round with a score of 583. The youngest to finish in the top eight, Tomar was only behind Slovakia’s Juraj Tuzinsky, who had 585, on the standings.

Among the other Indians in action, Sarabjot had finished fifth with 581. Meanwhile, Sumit Raman was placed a lowly 47th.

In the women’s event, Rhythm Sangwan couldn’t clear the qualification round, ending 23rd best with 568. Although she finished second in the qualifiers (577), Esha Singh wasn’t able to make the top-8 because she was participating for RPO (Ranking Points Only).

Manu Bhaker and TS Dhivya made the ranking round but failed to reach the podium, finishing fifth and seventh, respectively.