Shooting

ISSF World Cup, Cairo: India rifle, pistol mixed teams win gold

Narmada Nithin Raju-Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Rhythm Sangwan-Varun Tomar won both the mixed team golds in the 10m events.

Team Sportstar
20 February, 2023 18:58 IST
20 February, 2023 18:58 IST
Narmada Nithin (left) and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team.

Narmada Nithin (left) and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Narmada Nithin Raju-Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Rhythm Sangwan-Varun Tomar won both the mixed team golds in the 10m events.

India won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle and pistol mixed team events at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Monday.

First, the pairing of Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil blazed away to a total of 635.8 to finish atop the leaderboard after the qualification round of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Even in the gold medal match, they made short work of their Hungarian opponents - Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni - to win the contest 16-6.

Also Read
ISSF World Cup, Cairo: Varun Tomar wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol

The other India team in the rifle discipline comprising Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika finished merely 0.1 points short of a spot in the final.

TS Divya and Sarabjot Singh, in the pistol round, were comparatively unluckier, having finished just outside the top-four due to lesser inner-10s.

The other team of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar, however, topped qualification (583-17x). In the gold medal match, the duo carried on the good show, edging Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10.

The results:

Mixed air pistol: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Varun Tomar) 16 (583); 2. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 10 (582); 3. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Robin Walter) 16 (580); 4. France (Camilie Jedrzejewski, Florian Fouquet) 6 (577); 5. India (Divya Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh) 577.

Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (635.8); 2. Hungary (Eszter Denes, Istvan Peni) 6 (631.0); 3. Germany-2 (Lisa Mueller, Maximilian Dallinger) 16 (629.7); 4. Switzerland (Nina Christen, Christoph Duerr) 12 (628.9); 7. India (Tilottama Sen, Hriday Hazarika) 628.8.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us