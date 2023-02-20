India won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle and pistol mixed team events at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Monday.

First, the pairing of Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil blazed away to a total of 635.8 to finish atop the leaderboard after the qualification round of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Even in the gold medal match, they made short work of their Hungarian opponents - Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni - to win the contest 16-6.

The other India team in the rifle discipline comprising Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika finished merely 0.1 points short of a spot in the final.

TS Divya and Sarabjot Singh, in the pistol round, were comparatively unluckier, having finished just outside the top-four due to lesser inner-10s.

The other team of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar, however, topped qualification (583-17x). In the gold medal match, the duo carried on the good show, edging Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10.

The results:

Mixed air pistol: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Varun Tomar) 16 (583); 2. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 10 (582); 3. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Robin Walter) 16 (580); 4. France (Camilie Jedrzejewski, Florian Fouquet) 6 (577); 5. India (Divya Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh) 577.

Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (635.8); 2. Hungary (Eszter Denes, Istvan Peni) 6 (631.0); 3. Germany-2 (Lisa Mueller, Maximilian Dallinger) 16 (629.7); 4. Switzerland (Nina Christen, Christoph Duerr) 12 (628.9); 7. India (Tilottama Sen, Hriday Hazarika) 628.8.