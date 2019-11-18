ISSF World Cup Final LIVE: Indians fail to make final on Day 1

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup Final at Putian in China. This is Santadeep Dey and I will be taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the range.

LIVE UPDATES:



50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Final: While Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh claims gold, China's Pei Ruijiao finishes second. Nina Christen settles for bronze.



Here is the full scorecard:







50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Anjum Moudgil (13th) crashes out too with a score of 1147.



Below is the list of markswomen who have made the final event:









50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: SO CLOSE! Sanjeev Rajput misses the final by one point. He finishes ninth with a score of 1153.



Akhil Sheoran misses out too, finishing 13th, with 1147.



Below is the list of participants who have made the final event:







50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: A 96 and 97 in Standing to start off with for Moudgil.



A 96 and 97 in Standing to start off with for Moudgil. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Sanjeev's scores in the first three series of the Standing round: 95, 97, 93. Rank: 10th.



scores in the first three series of the Standing round: 95, 97, 93. Rank: 10th. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Moudgil jumps right back into the contest with a 390 in Prone. But will she be able to put up a similar performance in Standing?



jumps right back into the contest with a 390 in Prone. But will she be able to put up a similar performance in Standing? 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Sanjeev (9th) completes the Prone round with 388. Akhil (11th) shoots 388, as well.



(9th) completes the Prone round with 388. (11th) shoots 388, as well. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Moudgil, 13th, shoots 98 and 97 in the first two series of Prone.



13th, shoots 98 and 97 in the first two series of Prone. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Both Akhil and Sanjeev start off with a 98 in Prone.



Both and start off with a 98 in Prone. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Moudgil betters her performance in the last two series of the first round. A 96 followed by a 97 (total score: 377) sees her go two spots up.



betters her performance in the last two series of the first round. A 96 followed by a 97 (total score: 377) sees her go two spots up. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Another 92 from Moudgil. Not the brightest of starts for the Chandigarh girl.



Another 92 from Not the brightest of starts for the Chandigarh girl. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: The Kneeling round is over. Sanjeev is 9th on the leaderboard with a score of 384. Akhil, with 381, is 12th.



The Kneeling round is over. is 9th on the leaderboard with a score of 384. Akhil, with 381, is 12th. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Akhil Sheoran has started off with a 95 and 96.



has started off with a 95 and 96. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Six 9s and one 8 in the first Kneeling series for Anjum Moudgil. 92 isn't the score she'd be happy with. As of now, she is at the very bottom of the leaderboard. Slovakian Ziva Dvorsak shoots a perfect 100 in the first series to take an early lead in the group of 18.



Six 9s and one 8 in the first Kneeling series for 92 isn't the score she'd be happy with. As of now, she is at the very bottom of the leaderboard. Slovakian Ziva Dvorsak shoots a perfect 100 in the first series to take an early lead in the group of 18. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Sanjeev's second Kneeling series is a 94. That sees Hungary's Istvan Peni and Chinese Olympian Hui Zicheng push for the third and fourth spot, respectively.



second Kneeling series is a 94. That sees Hungary's Istvan Peni and Chinese Olympian Hui Zicheng push for the third and fourth spot, respectively. 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Sanjeev Rajput starts off proceedings with a 99 in Series 1 of the Kneeling round.

Indians in action today: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Anjum Moudgil

Day 1 schedule:

Event Time (in IST) 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 06:30 am - 09:15 am 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 06:30 am - 09:15 am Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 10:10 am Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 11:50 am

Hey guys, a very good morning to all of you!

As you all might already know, the top four Indian women’s air rifle shooters will be competing in the World Cup Final which starts today and continues till November 22.

While Anjum Moudgil will be competing as the World Championship silver medallist, the others - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh - had been placed first, eighth and 10th, based on the performances in the four World Cups. Anjum will additionally compete in the rifle 3-position event as well.

India will be represented in all the events of the rifle and pistol competition, with its biggest-ever squad. India is fielding a 14-member squad for as many as 19 starts.

Manu Bhaker will compete in the air pistol and sports pistol events, apart from the mixed air pistol competition. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat will be competing in the air pistol and sports pistol events, respectively.

READ: ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup Final: The lowdown on all 14 Indian shooters in fray

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, who had swept two gold medals each, in the four World Cups in Delhi, Beijing, Munich and Rio will take part in air pistol apart from Shahzar Rizvi.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala will be the only Indian.

In men’s air rifle, it will be Divyansh Singh Panwar, while Akhil Sheoran and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the rifle 3-position event.

The Indian contingent arrived in China, on Sunday.

The athletes, meanwhile, are confident of extending their impressive run.

National coach Jaspal Rana said, “All members of the squad are fit and raring to go.”

Sharing her thoughts before leaving for the tournament, Anjum Moudgil said, “I am really excited to be part of the main 3P team again and looking forward to doing well in my first world cup final.”

Mehuli Ghosh was equally excited as well. She said, “After a long time I have got this opportunity to be part of the main team and I am looking forward to do well. The world’s best shooters will be there in this competition and it gives me further impetus to finish the year on a high.”

All qualified shooters in the individual events will also be able to take part in the mixed team air rifle and pistol events and then challenge for the President’s Trophy.

Where to watch?

The event finales will be broadcast live on ISSF's YouTube handle.