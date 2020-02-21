Indian team announced for ISSF World Cup in Cyprus

Former World champion in trap, Manavjit Singh Sandhu got into the Indian team for the first two World Cups in Nicosia and Delhi, even though he was unable to get a top-three ranking by a small fraction.



Vivaan Kapoor, who will be turning 18 in March, and who figures No. 2 in the ranking list for selection, has opted to skip the first two World Cups, as he is appearing for an examination.



Thus, Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manavjit will make the trap team for the World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, and later the one at home in Delhi, in March.



Kynan can still aspire to get into the Olympics with the solitary spot available on the basis of world rank. However, the Italians have not won a quota in the event, and it is an Italian, Mauro De Filippis who figures as the World No.1 at the moment. Kynan is ranked No.26.



In men’s skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan who have won the Olympic quota make the team along with Gurjoat Khangura. Other shooters have opted to skip the World Cup and focus on the preparation to shoot the MQS section in the next World Cup in Delhi.

READ | Shooter Manu Bhaker undeterred by high expectations



In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar make the team.



In women’s skeet, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat has not made the team despite being in the top-three among the averages. Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan will shoot in the team.



The shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, will be staged from March 5 to 12. It will start with skeet and be followed by trap.



The team will leave in two batches on March 2 and 4.

