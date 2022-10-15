ISSF World Championship: Udhayveer Sidhu, Esha Singh win junior gold medals

Udhayveer Sidhu and Esha Singh won three gold medals between them in the junior events of the 25-metre pistol in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Esha Singh did well to win the sports pistol gold, after having qualified in fourth place with 581. She beat Feng Sixuan of China, who had topped qualification with 590, with a 29-25 margin.

In contrast, Udhayveer Sidhu did not have to go through any competition in the non-Olympics events of junior men’s sports pistol and standard pistol.

India took its tally to four gold medals and three bronze, to be second in the medals table behind China, which already has eight gold medals.

There was some disappointment for India in women’s air rifle as Mehuli Ghosh (629.7), Meghana Sajjanar (629.2) and Elavenil Valarivan (628.7) placed 10th, 13th and 19th, respectively. Mehuli missed qualification by 0.3 points and Meghana by 0.8.

In men’s air pistol, Shiva Narwal qualified for the second stage but finished eighth with a score of 147.6 after 583 in qualification.

Naveen (582) and Vijayveer Sidhu (579) placed ninth and 19th respectively.

Also Read Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil with Paris 2024 on mind, wall and ceiling bags Olympic quota

In women’s air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan (576), Yuvika Tomar (574) and Palak Gulia (568) finished 17th, 25th and 50th, respectively.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sartaj Singh Tiwana finished eighth with 297.7 after qualifying with 580. Pankaj Mukheja (577) and Surya Pratap Singh (570) placed 13th and 28th, respectively.

In the junior women’s rifle 3-position event, Nischal (576), Nikita Kundu (576) and Nupur Kumrawat (566) placed 29th, 30th and 51st, respectively.