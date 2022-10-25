ISSF World Shooting Championships one of my best ever performances: Esha Singh

At 17, Esha Singh won three gold and one bronze in the recently-concluded ISSF World shooting championships (rifle\pistol) in Cairo and feels that it is a big leap in her career and that she has surprised herself with the rich haul of medals.

These medals certainly add to the list of my achievements and one of the best ever performances for me for sure — Esha Singh on her performance at the Worlds

Now, the gifted shooter from Hyderabad, mentored by her father Sachin Singh and former Olympic medallist Gagan Narang at his Gun For Glory Academy, is training her guns for more medals in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Definitely, being my first World championship (for seniors), it has been a great experience for it is one event where maximum countries take part,” said Esha in a chat with Sportstar on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I was hoping for a gold for sure given the kind of training programme has been such knowing that the Chinese shooters would not be coming,” she said in the company of a delighted mother Srilatha, “The first objective was to give off my best and I am glad that I did that.

“These medals certainly add to the list of my achievements and one of the best ever performances for me for sure,” she added, “There was no special build up for the Worlds. And, it is not like there is any secret in my training programme either. I love to keep learning, especially from the matches which I lose. You should always go back and work on some issues to ensure mistakes are not repeated.”

Esha Singh with her mother, after a successful campaign at the World Shooting Championship. | Photo Credit: VVS

The proud father, Sachin Singh, chipped in to gently remind that Esha’s pistol had a malfunction during the 25m air pistol final but showed a lot of guts and determination to continue to compete without making it an issue.

“What impressed me the most is her confidence level. She was always focussed and this is what should help her a long way as we chase the ultimate goal of an Olympic medal,” Sachin said.