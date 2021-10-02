Junior World Championship: India women bag skeet gold

The trio of Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon and Areeba Khan won the women’s skeet team gold for India with a 6-0 victory over Italy in the Junior World Championship.

The men’s skeet team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju and Abhay Singh Sekhon won the bronze behind Italy and USA.

In mixed air pistol, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh topped the second stage of qualification with 386, one point ahead of Shikha Narwal and Naveen. The Indian team of Atmika Gupta and Rajpreet Singh will face USA for gold. Sarabjot Singh, Naveen and Shiva Narwal were facing Belarus for the gold in the air pistol team event. Similarly, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu and Shikha meet Belarus for the gold in junior women’s air pistol team event.

In the junior women’s air rifle team event, Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta and Atmika Gupta will meet Hungary for gold. Dhanush Srikanth, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija will cross swords with USA for gold in the junior men’s rifle team event.

The results: Skeet team: Juniors, men: 1. Italy 6 (488); 2. USA 4 (487); 3. India (Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju, Abhay Singh Sekhon) 6 (453); 4. Turkey 0 (449).

Women: 1. India (Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon) 6 (457); 2. Italy 0 (460); 3. Germany 6 (411); 4. Slovakia 4 (427).