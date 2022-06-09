Shooting

Khelo India 2022: Junior World Championship medallist Ramita Jindal wins air rifle gold

The 18-year-old from Haryana beat Devanshi Kataria of Rajasthan by a 0.3 margin to clinch the gold.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 09 June, 2022 19:48 IST

The 18-year-old Ramita had done well to top the second stage and qualify for the gold match, 0.3 point better than Devanshi.   -  Kamesh Srinivasan

Ramita Jindal was at her fierce best as she usurped the air rifle gold
from the grasp of Devanshi Katara in the Khelo India Youth Games at
the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

It was a fitting climax to the shooting competition, as Ramita, the
World Championship junior bronze medallist, came up with five
incredible shots when Devanshi was on the door step of victory.

The first year Commerce student of Hans Raj College in the Capital,
Ramita recovered from the brink of defeat at 8-14, with a tied shot,
that made it 9-15.

When one point was required for Devanshi for victory, Ramita shot
10.7, 10.8, 10.7 and 10.5 in sailing to an improbable victory, with
every better shot fetching her two points. Devanshi did not shoot bad,
only that her shots of 10.5, 10.4, 10.2 and 10.4 in that order, proved
inferior in comparison.

The 18-year-old Ramita had done well to top the second stage and
qualify for the gold match, 0.3 point better than Devanshi. The latter
was 0.4 point behind Ramita in the first stage of qualification.

Of course, such statistics may not capture the courage and finesse of
execution that Ramita showed when teased by the tricky situation, with
the packed arena creating a vibrant atmosphere on every shot.

There was pressure on Ramita as it was Devanshi who released the shot
first every time in the gold duel, but Ramita executed a remarkable
series in which all her 16 shots were 10 or more.

It was another gold in the rich collection for Haryana, while Devanshi
fetched the silver for Rajasthan. Harshita Garg won the bronze for
Haryana, ahead of Yana Rathore, qualification topper Khushi Saini
(625.7), Suhani Rane, Palak Sachdeva and Aneesha Sharma.


The results:

Youth women’s air rifle: 1. Ramita Jindal 17 (260.0) 624.8; 2.
Devanshi Katara 15 (259.7) 624.4; 3. Harshita Garg 258.8 (625.2).

