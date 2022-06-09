More Sports Shooting Shooting Khelo India 2022: Junior World Championship medallist Ramita Jindal wins air rifle gold The 18-year-old from Haryana beat Devanshi Kataria of Rajasthan by a 0.3 margin to clinch the gold. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 09 June, 2022 19:48 IST The 18-year-old Ramita had done well to top the second stage and qualify for the gold match, 0.3 point better than Devanshi. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 09 June, 2022 19:48 IST Ramita Jindal was at her fierce best as she usurped the air rifle goldfrom the grasp of Devanshi Katara in the Khelo India Youth Games atthe Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.It was a fitting climax to the shooting competition, as Ramita, theWorld Championship junior bronze medallist, came up with fiveincredible shots when Devanshi was on the door step of victory.The first year Commerce student of Hans Raj College in the Capital,Ramita recovered from the brink of defeat at 8-14, with a tied shot,that made it 9-15.When one point was required for Devanshi for victory, Ramita shot10.7, 10.8, 10.7 and 10.5 in sailing to an improbable victory, withevery better shot fetching her two points. Devanshi did not shoot bad,only that her shots of 10.5, 10.4, 10.2 and 10.4 in that order, provedinferior in comparison.The 18-year-old Ramita had done well to top the second stage andqualify for the gold match, 0.3 point better than Devanshi. The latterwas 0.4 point behind Ramita in the first stage of qualification.Of course, such statistics may not capture the courage and finesse ofexecution that Ramita showed when teased by the tricky situation, withthe packed arena creating a vibrant atmosphere on every shot.There was pressure on Ramita as it was Devanshi who released the shotfirst every time in the gold duel, but Ramita executed a remarkableseries in which all her 16 shots were 10 or more.It was another gold in the rich collection for Haryana, while Devanshifetched the silver for Rajasthan. Harshita Garg won the bronze forHaryana, ahead of Yana Rathore, qualification topper Khushi Saini(625.7), Suhani Rane, Palak Sachdeva and Aneesha Sharma.The results:Youth women’s air rifle: 1. Ramita Jindal 17 (260.0) 624.8; 2.Devanshi Katara 15 (259.7) 624.4; 3. Harshita Garg 258.8 (625.2). Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :