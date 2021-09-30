Junior Shooting World Championship: Rhythm Sangwan sizzles

Rhythm Sangwan qualified for air pistol final in junior women’s section with a second best score of 577 in the Junior shooting World Championship in Lima, Peru.



Olympian Manu Bhaker (574), Esha Singh (572) and Shikha Narwal (571) also made the final in the third, fifth and seventh places respectively, in a field of 49 shooters.



The Indian shooters were in much better command in the junior men’s event, as Naveen (584), Sarabjot Singh (584), Vijayveer Sidhu (581) and Shiva Narwal (580) made the finals in a field of 50 shooters.



In junior men’s air rifle, five Indians Rudrankksh Patil (630.2), Dhanussh Srikanth (629.6), Paarth Makhija (629.2), Rajpreet Singh (628.1) and Yash Vardhan (626.6) made the finals, behind William Shaner (630.7) of the US.

In junior women’s air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh (630.9) qualified in third place behind Oceanne Muller (632.6) of France and the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mary Carolynn Tucker (632.1) of the US.



Ramita (629.8), Nisha Kanwar (629.1) also made the finals. Zeena Khitta (627.3), Atmika Gupta (626.3) missed out on the final berth.



In junior women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon (67) and Raiza Dhillon (66) were in the third and fourth spots after three of the five rounds of qualification. Alishia Fayth Layne of the US led with 71 and was followed by Sara Bongini (69) of Italy at the top. Areeba Khan (64), Muffaddal Deesawala (61) and Sanjana Sood (61) were also in the fray,

hoping to revive their chances in the last two rounds.



Two more rounds of qualification in the shotgun event will be followed by the final for the top six.