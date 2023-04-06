Shooting

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes over as president of NRAI

The case on Raninder Singh’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

Kamesh Srinivasan
06 April, 2023 17:58 IST
06 April, 2023 17:58 IST
The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code.  (Representative Image)

The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code.  (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The case on Raninder Singh’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has accepted the long leave of absence by its president Raninder Singh, and has unanimously approved handing over of charge to the senior vice president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, as per the NRAI’s constitution.

The case on Raninder’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

He also acknowledged the splendid role of the government and all stakeholders.

The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code. The NRAI has countered the order by saying that it was issued without going through the details.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us