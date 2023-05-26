Shooting

Khelo India University Games: Hazarika beats WC gold medallist Babuta; Chouksey wins 50m rifle

Silver medalist of the recent World Cup in Baku, Hriday Hazarika asserted his class as he beat another World Cup gold medallist, Arjun Babuta by 1.7 point to clinch the men’s air rifle gold.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 26 May, 2023 19:26 IST
NEW DELHI 26 May, 2023 19:26 IST
Men’s air rifle medallists, Arjun Babuta, champion Hriday Hazarika, Pratham Bhadana in the Khelo India University Games in Delhi.

Men’s air rifle medallists, Arjun Babuta, champion Hriday Hazarika, Pratham Bhadana in the Khelo India University Games in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Silver medalist of the recent World Cup in Baku, Hriday Hazarika asserted his class as he beat another World Cup gold medallist, Arjun Babuta by 1.7 point to clinch the men’s air rifle gold.

Former junior World Champion and the silver medalist of the recent World Cup in Baku, Hriday Hazarika asserted his class as he beat another World Cup gold medallist, Arjun Babuta by 1.7 points to clinch the men’s air rifle gold in the Khelo India University Games at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

After a relatively slow start in the final, the 21-year-old Hriday, representing Cotton University, Guwahati, dominated the final. He had a 1.2-point lead over Arjun before the last two shots, and wound up resoundingly, with shots of 10.7 and 10.6.

Hriday had done well to qualify in second place with a total of 631.5, behind Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (633.2) who eventually ended up sixth. Aishwary had a 9.8 last shot in qualification, which restricted his total, and was beaten in the shoot-off in the final by Sri Karthik Sabari Raj to the fifth spot, 10.6 to 10.5.

In the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Ashi Chouksey who had won the mixed team gold with Swapnil Kusale in the Baku World Cup last year, was dominant as she beat teammate from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Sift Kaur Samra by 3.9 points, after having qualified with the second best score of 584.

Women’s rifle 3-position medallists, Sift Kaur Samra, champion Ashi Chouksey and Nischal.

Women’s rifle 3-position medallists, Sift Kaur Samra, champion Ashi Chouksey and Nischal. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

It was Manini Kaushik, the World Cup finalist recently in Baku, who led in the kneeling series in the final with 153.0, but the 21-year-old Ashi overtook the field in the prone section and sustained the good shooting through the standing series in the 45-shot final.

Nischal took the bronze ahead of Heena Gohel, Manini, Bandhvi Singh, Vanshika Shahi and Shraddha Thumar.

In the men’s trap, Shardul Vihan led with 71 after three rounds, one point ahead of Akash Sodhi. In the women’s trap, Aadya Tripathi led with 66, two points ahead of Bhavna Chaudhary and national champion Kiran. Two more rounds will be followed by the finals, on Saturday.

The results
10m Air rifle: Men: 1. Hriday Hazarika 252.5 (631.5); 2. Arjun Babuta 250.8 (630.4); 3. Pratham Bhadana 229.6 (628.4).
50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Ashi Chouksey 461.6 (584); 2. Sift Kaur Samra 457.7 (585); 3. Nischal 446.9 (584).

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: ISSF’s new shooting rule changes ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics explained

Sportstar Conclave: Anjum Moudgil on securing the Paris 2024 quota and the journey to a World Championship medal

India to host para-shooting World Cup in March 2024: Deepa Malik

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us